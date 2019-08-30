Fed. Circ. Kicks Apple, HTC Patent Suits Back To Lower Court

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent back two district court decisions invalidating Uniloc patents challenged by Apple and HTC, telling the lower courts to sort out jurisdictional issues that the tech companies separately raised on appeal. In a pair of nonprecedential opinions, a three-judge panel said that it would let the district judges decide whether Uniloc had lost its ability to sue Apple and HTC as a patent owner when it transferred the patents from one of its many subsidiaries to Fortress Credit Co. LLC in order to obtain a loan. "Apple claims that Fortress may have been the true owner of...

