DC Circ. Backs EPA Refusal To Shift Biofuel Obligations

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected a slew of challenges to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard program Friday, most notably the agency's refusal to shift the point of obligation to comply from refiners to fuel blenders. Petroleum and biofuel groups urged the appeals court to review several EPA decisions related to the RFS program, which requires an increasing amount of renewable fuels to be blended into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. In turning them all aside Friday, a D.C. Circuit panel said many of the petitions “recycle arguments raised and rejected in prior challenges” to the EPA's...

