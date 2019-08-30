Families Separated At Border Demand Damages From Gov't

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Two Guatemalan fathers have demanded damages from the U.S. government after they were separated from their children at the southwest border and detained without them for months under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. Represented by attorneys with the Southern Poverty Law Center and Covington & Burling LLP, the two fathers — identified as E.S.M. and J.D.G — argued in a pair of administrative claims published Friday that the forced family separations violated their constitutional rights and caused severe emotional distress. Separating young kids from their parents causes “irreparable harm” to their psychological development, the attorneys claimed. They accused the government of...

