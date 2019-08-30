Barneys Creditors Say DIP Loan Is Not Enough To Run Sale

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors of bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. objected Friday to the debtor’s proposed $217 million post-petition financing package, saying the amount of new money provided by the loans doesn’t justify the overly onerous lending terms and wouldn't properly fund the debtor's sale plans. In the objection, the committee said $192 million of the debtor-in-possession loan will go to roll-up the prepetition debt held by the DIP lenders and only $14.9 million in new money will be made available for Barneys to fund its operations as it pursues a sale of its assets to keep...

