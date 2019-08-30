Monster Energy Living Up To Name With TM Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge slammed Monster Energy Co.'s trademark infringement suit against a craft soda company on Friday, saying the products "look nothing alike" and accusing Monster of "trying to crush this root beer company out of business." At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. questioned Monster Energy’s assertion that people will be confused by Thunder Beast LLC’s “Fight Monsters” slogan on its bottles of root beer and other sodas, saying he’s not convinced that customers will think the sodas are associated with the energy drink company. Monster Energy’s attorney Matthew S. Bellinger of Knobbe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS