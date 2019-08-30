Argos Says It's Reached Deal To Get Ch. 11 Back On Track

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drug developer Argos Therapeutics asked the Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday to approve a settlement to end a creditor dispute that put its Chapter 11 plan on hold at the end of May. In court filings, Argos said it has concluded a deal with Medinet Co. Ltd. to settle disputes over Medinet's $12.3 million in claims and resubmitted its Chapter 11 plan for court approval. Immunotherapy laboratory Argos entered bankruptcy in November with $21 million in debt. An all-asset sale earlier this year that netted more than $11.3 million, including $9.7 million in cash, beat the initial $3.8 million stalking...

