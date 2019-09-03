China's Defiance Can't Justify Low Chlorine Duty, US Cos. Say

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Three U.S. producers of chlorine products accused the federal government of being too soft on their Chinese competitors, telling the U.S Court of International Trade that import duties didn't account for China's lack of cooperation with a review. Bio-Lab Inc., Clearon Corp. and Occidental Chemical Corp. argued in a lawsuit on Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to not assign a higher duty rate to Chinese makers of chlorine products after the Chinese government failed to disclose more information about its export buyer's credit program will discourage China from cooperating with Commerce's reviews in the future. "By assigning in...

