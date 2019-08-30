Custodian Seeks To Toss Crypto IRA Co.'s Suit Over Assets

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The contracted account custodian of retirement account service provider Digital IRA on Friday urged a South Dakota federal judge to toss a suit accusing the custodian of deliberately thwarting customers' requests to transfer their digital assets to a competitor. The Kingdom Trust Co. said in its dismissal bid that Digital IRA’s lawsuit in South Dakota federal court amounted to “forum shopping” since Kingdom Trust had filed a separate suit against Digital IRA in Kentucky federal court just a few days earlier and that the cases revolve around the same issues. Kingdom Trust said Digital IRA’s Monday complaint was in essence merely...

