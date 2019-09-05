Key Aspects Of The Netherlands' Renewed Tax Ruling Practice

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the key aspects of the renewed Dutch tax ruling practice that became effective as of July 1. The new practice will impact multinational enterprises wishing to obtain advance certainty on the tax consequences of their planned actions — including advance pricing agreements and advance tax rulings. Tax rulings signed before July 1 are not impacted. The Dutch government issued a decree which sets out the renewed Dutch ruling practice on June 28, published in Government Gazette 2019 no. 35519. It is effective as of July 1. The decree is relevant for taxpayers wishing to obtain advance certainty on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS