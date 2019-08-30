DOL Pick Scalia Earned $6.2M At Gibson Dunn Since 2018

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Eugene Scalia, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Labor Department, earned more than $6 million working at the corporate law firm since January 2018, according to a financial disclosure form filed Friday. Scalia, the son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, said in the filing that he did legal work for a range of big name companies like Facebook Inc., Chevron Corp., Walmart Inc. and Warner Bros. Scalia also did legal work for a number of financial institutions, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co. and...

