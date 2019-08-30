Brand Battles: Woodstock Still Pushing For Marijuana TMs

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the owners of "Woodstock" appeal after being refused more marijuana-linked marks, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants a “Boarder Patrol” stopped, and Coca-Cola takes aim at "PowerWater." Weedstock The company that owns the rights to the famous Woodstock music festival filed its latest appeal this week in an ongoing effort to secure registrations related to cannabis. Back in 2017, Woodstock Ventures LC applied to register the festival’s iconic logo — a dove resting on a guitar neck — as a trademark for a “Marijuana fibers; hemp; hemp...

