SFO Chief Warns Of Hard Choices In Economic Crime Probes

Law360, London (September 2, 2019, 12:23 PM BST) -- The head of Britain’s Serious Fraud Office called on Monday for greater cooperation between international investigators as they tackle economic crime, as she warned law enforcers and attorneys that it is not always possible to gather sufficient evidence to convict individuals suspecting of criminal conduct. Former FBI lawyer Lisa Osofsky said prosecutors around the world must work together to get hold of evidence such as documents, bank records and witness accounts from multiple jurisdictions. “It is nothing more or less than the old saying, ‘No witness, no case,'" Osofsky said at an economic crime conference in Cambridge. "These are hard and unpleasant...

