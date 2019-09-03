USCIS Reopens Deferred Action Requests After Outcry

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday that it will reopen requests to postpone deportation proceedings that it previously said it wouldn’t consider, after about 125 Democratic lawmakers blasted it for endangering those who need lifesaving medical treatments in the U.S. The agency said it will reopen all nonmilitary requests to defer deportations for unauthorized immigrants that were pending as of Aug. 7, after saying at the time that it “was no longer entertaining such requests.” “While limiting USCIS’ role in deferred action is appropriate, USCIS will complete the caseload that was pending on August 7,” the agency said. “As USCIS’...

