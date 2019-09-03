Ex-Barclays Traders’ Euribor Appeal Looks At Juror Conduct

Law360, London (September 3, 2019, 5:47 PM BST) -- Two former Barclays PLC traders appealing their convictions for rigging a European interest rate benchmark will be provided with the results of an investigation into alleged juror misconduct, a London judge said Tuesday. Colin Bermingham and Carlo Palombo were sent to prison earlier this year for conspiring with others to manipulate the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, a benchmark used to price trillions of euros of financial contracts. During a hearing Tuesday on their appeal, a prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office, James Waddington of Foundry Chambers, told the court during the preliminary Court of Appeal hearing that an investigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS