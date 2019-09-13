Morgan Lewis Gains McDermott Arbitration Pro In Frankfurt

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has gained a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP international arbitration partner who has extensive experience handling both investor-state and commercial arbitration proceedings and has served as an arbitrator on various tribunals. Sabine Konrad joined the firm's office in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this month as a partner. She brought her international disputes team with her after spending seven years at McDermott. Konrad has represented clients from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia across a variety of industries, including energy, infrastructure and banking, the firm said in a Sept. 3 announcement. "I am delighted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS