Wilson Sonsini Guides Cloudflare IPO Targeting $357M

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Website-security-and-optimization platform Cloudfare priced an initial public offering on Tuesday, led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, that is expected to net about $357 million at midpoint. Cloudflare Inc. said it will sell 35 million Class A common shares, which it expects to price between $10 and $12, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Its estimated proceeds of $357 million accounts for underwriting discounts and commissions, as well as estimated offering expenses, the filing said. The so-called “unicorn,” a term for private startups valued at $1 billion or more, said it plans to use the proceeds for general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS