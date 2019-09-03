Delek To Pay $2.3M Over 2013 Arkansas Oil Spill

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Delek Logistics Operating LLC has agreed to pay a $2.3 million penalty and enhance its spill response capabilities to settle allegations stemming from an oil spill at its facility in Arkansas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The proposed consent decree filed in Arkansas federal court Friday stems from the spill of 5,890 barrels of crude oil that flowed for 13 hours and harmed the nearby environment and wildlife at the energy company's Magnolia, Arkansas, facility in March 2013, according to court documents. In addition to paying the fine, the agreement would mandate that Delek and subsidiary SALA Gathering Systems LLC...

