UK Lawmakers Pass Bill To Delay Brexit, Reject Election Bid

Law360, London (September 4, 2019, 9:09 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered two major defeats Wednesday when Parliament passed a bill that would delay Brexit to avoid a disorderly no-deal departure and then rejected his bid to trigger a snap general election. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street on Wednesday. Parliament rejected Johnson’s motion to hold a snap general election on Oct. 15 to break the parliamentary impasse on Britain's departure from the European Union. (AP) British lawmakers pushed through legislation that would delay the country’s departure from the European Union by another three months if Johnson fails to get an EU withdrawal agreement though Parliament...

