Ex-Skadden Atty Wasn't In On Report's PR Spin, Jury Told

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal jury should "salvage" a stellar legal reputation built over five decades at the top of BigLaw and through two stints as an adviser to U.S. presidents, a lawyer for ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig said Tuesday. Over a two-hour closing statement, Craig attorney William Murphy of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP said repeatedly that his client had no motive to lie to national security officials about a report he wrote seven years ago about a Ukraine prosecution, because Craig wasn't serving that country's direction in his contacts with reporters. And Craig, who worked as White House counsel in the Obama and...

