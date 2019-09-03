DHS Proposes $10 Fee For H-1B Visa Registrations Online

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday proposed a $10 registration fee for employers to hire highly trained foreign citizens as part of its overhaul of the H-1B visa program. The department said that the proposed fee would cover some of the costs of building and maintaining a new H-1B electronic registration system, which the government estimates will cost U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services about $1.5 million to develop, on top of ongoing maintenance costs. “Because USCIS operations are funded by fees collected for adjudication and naturalization services, and USCIS must expend resources to implement and maintain the registration system,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS