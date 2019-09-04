Fed. Circ. Judge 'Bewildered' Teva Got $235M Verdict Nixed

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge said Wednesday she was bewildered by how Teva Pharmaceuticals persuaded a Delaware federal judge to overturn a $235 million verdict after a jury found it induced infringement of a GlaxoSmithKline LLC drug used to treat heart disease. U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore said Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. press releases and catalogs that said its generic drug is equivalent to Coreg — along with the drug labels instructing doctors to prescribe it for congestive heart failure — made it a clear-cut case. “I’m quite frankly baffled. I can’t imagine a stronger case for induced infringement,” Judge Moore said to Teva...

