CVS Mad About Findings, Not Discovery Pace, Sentry Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Health data and analytics provider Sentry Data Systems lashed out Monday at CVS’s accusations of discovery heel-dragging, telling a Florida federal court the pharmacy chain is only trying to delay Sentry's antitrust suit because it’s unhappy with how the case is shaping up. CVS Pharmacy has no cause by which to put off trial and other deadlines, Sentry said, pushing to maintain the current timetable for its suit, which alleges that CVS is trying to strongarm it out of the market with an acquisition of a rival data company, Wellpartner. Sentry argued that CVS chose to sit “passively” while it took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS