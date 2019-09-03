MiddleGround Capital Collects $459.5M For Debut PE Fund

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- MiddleGround Capital on Tuesday said it clinched its debut fund after securing $459.5 million from limited partners, as the lower middle market private equity shop looks to invest in North American industrial manufacturing businesses. The fund, billed as MiddleGround Capital I LP, was oversubscribed and closed above its hard cap, according to a statement. MiddleGround Capital will typically make individual investments of up to $200 million in U.S.-based industrial and specialty distribution businesses, according to its website. It has already made three investments, including in Alco Manufacturing, which makes hydraulic connectors, and Peterson Spring, which makes springs, wire forms and related components. ...

