Vertex Sets Sights On Diabetes Cure With $950M Semma Buy

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday unveiled plans to pay $950 million in cash for Semma Therapeutics, which is developing a treatment that aims to cure Type 1 diabetes. The acquisition of privately held Semma, also based in the Bay State, is in line with its efforts to invest in innovative approaches to serious diseases, Vertex chairman, President and CEO Jeffrey Leiden said in a statement. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases in specialty markets,” Leiden said. “We see a substantial opportunity to transform the treatment paradigm...

