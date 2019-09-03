Fla. Education Tax Exemption Case Won't Go To State Justices

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Tuesday denied a local acupuncture school’s request to have the state Supreme Court review a July decision in which it lost its educational property tax exemption. In a dissent, a district appellate judge in Florida said the state Supreme Court should have reviewed a case of “great public importance” in part because it impacts all 67 of Florida's county property appraisers. (Getty) In a 7-6 vote, the First District Court of Appeal declined a motion to certify the case and in turn blocked it from further judicial review, even though it had previously overturned its own decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS