Greenwave Wants $250M For Opportunity Zone Fund

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Greenwave Opportunity Fund said Tuesday it is targeting $250 million for a fund to invest in and snap up venture capital-backed clean energy projects with a focus on real estate, energy and water. According to the statement, the fund is primarily focused on investing in qualified opportunity zone businesses. The opportunity zones program was created as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and is aimed at encouraging "social advancement and private investment in low-income communities to aid job creation and new business formation," the statement said. "Now is the time to improve energy resiliency across the diverse marketplace by taking advantage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS