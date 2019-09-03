Judges Won't Step Down In SEC Fraud Suit Against Atty

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Two federal judges refused to step down Tuesday from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over a Florida attorney and her husband's alleged involvement in a pair of microcap schemes, saying the couple failed to show they are biased. The judges had been accused of showing “actual bias or a high probability of actual bias” by two defendants in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit. (AP) In separate orders, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday rejected defendants Diane J. Harrison and Michael J. Daniels' claims that he had shown a presupposition against them in a judgment against a third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS