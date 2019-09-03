British PM Loses Key Brexit Vote, Parliamentary Majority

Law360, London (September 3, 2019, 9:00 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a crucial vote late Tuesday on a motion brought by a cross-section of MPs, which opens the way for a bill that would delay Brexit beyond Oct. 31 to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without a deal providing regulatory continuity. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw a member of his Conservative Party defect on the eve of a key Brexit vote. (AP) The motion allows lawmakers to take control of the Parliamentary agenda to cast a second round of votes on Wednesday on new legislation that will require Johnson to seek a three-month...

