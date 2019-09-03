British PM Loses Parliamentary Majority On Eve Of Brexit Vote

Law360, London (September 3, 2019, 9:00 PM BST) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his parliamentary majority Tuesday on the eve of a key Brexit vote after a lawmaker from his Conservative Party defected to the opposition Liberal Democrats. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw a member of his Conservative Party defect on the eve of a key Brexit vote. (AP) Tory MP Phillip Lee made his move — literally — during a session of Parliament on Tuesday, crossing the chamber to sit among his new party colleagues, erasing Johnson's one-vote majority in the House of Commons. Lee also announced his decision in a letter published on Twitter, writing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS