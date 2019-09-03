Hollander Drops Debt Swap In Favor Of $102M Sale

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Struggling mattress retailer Hollander Sleep Products asked a New York bankruptcy court Tuesday for permission to pivot from a reorganization plan centered on a debt-for-equity swap to a $102 million asset sale, saying it is in the best interest of the company's creditors. Hollander asked the court to approve a revised Chapter 11 plan incorporating both the sale of the company to an entity called Bedding Acquisition LLC and a settlement negotiated earlier this summer that will provide $1.2 million to the company's unsecured creditors. "The plan represents the final step toward consummation of a value-maximizing sale transaction for the benefit...

