White House Must Return Playboy Reporter's Press Pass

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate the White House press credentials of Playboy reporter Brian Karem, saying the decision to revoke them likely violated the journalist's right to due process.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued a preliminary injunction forcing the administration to reinstate Karem, who sued last month after his so-called "hard pass" was temporarily suspended in the wake of a viral-video confrontation with a former Trump aide at a Rose Garden event.

The ruling echoed a similar decision last year that forced the administration to reinstate the credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, saying...

