US Leads Way In 5G, Wi-Fi Spectrum Sharing, NTIA Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The federal agency that oversees government use of the public airwaves issued its first report Tuesday that details how spectrum is being repurposed across the government to support new technologies, concluding that the U.S. is staying competitive in making more of its airwaves available. According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, agencies like itself and the Federal Communications Commission are taking concrete steps to free up multiple bands of spectrum for 5G, Wi-Fi and other valuable uses, including by scheduling auctions and studying new sharing mechanisms. "The report shows that the United States already leads the world in spectrum available...

