Illicit Finance Expert Urges Tighter Regulation Of Crypto Firms

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The former director of the Treasury Department's Office of Illicit Finance told lawmakers on Tuesday that the increasing use of cryptocurrency by human traffickers calls for increased regulation of the digital asset space. Dan Murray, now the vice president for product development and services at the advisory firm Financial Integrity Network, testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in Nebraska, specifically recommending that legislators create a new class of regulated financial institution for "virtual asset transaction validators" — better known as crypto miners. According to Murray, miners are an essential part of cryptocurrency transactions, which in turn have become a key conduit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS