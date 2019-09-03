AccuWeather Says Gov't Playing Gotcha With Nixed H1-B Visa

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- One of AccuWeather's employees is facing deportation because the federal government unfairly denied him an H1-B visa in what the forecasting company is calling a "gotcha game," according to a suit filed Tuesday in a D.C. federal court. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services didn't have any real reason to deny the forecasting company's petition on behalf of Vignesh Natraj, an Indian national whom AccuWeather hired on as an associate product manager, the company told the court. Instead, AccuWeather says the denial seems to be a punishment for its choice to fill out the application with an overabundance of caution. "It would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS