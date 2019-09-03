Patents' Eligibility Questioned In Big Fish Games-Uniloc Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit judges on Tuesday questioned whether two Uniloc patents for technology that allows computer systems to pause the copying of information from one location to another and then resume copying were too abstract to be valid. U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna said it's fair to argue that the technology, which resumes copying after other tasks have been completed, has saved customers time by "making work easier," but he and Judge Timothy B. Dyk seemed to agree that the patents aren't patentable because they do not illustrate or set out a clear way of programming generic computers. The pair were part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS