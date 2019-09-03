Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Urged To Nix H&R Block's 'No-Poach' Arbitration Bid

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An H&R Block seasonal employee didn’t agree to arbitration as a condition of employment, and the company's attempt to force arbitration in a potential class action over "no-poach" contracts was correctly denied, the employee told the Eighth Circuit Tuesday.

Melissa Ramsey, who accused the company of illegally forbidding franchisees to hire workers away from competing franchises or other tax preparation companies, said the company has not produced evidence to prove she knowingly signed such an agreement when she applied for a job. The Eighth Circuit should affirm a lower court’s decision to deny the company’s arbitration attempt and allow a trial...

