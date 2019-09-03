Overseas Firms Ask High Court To Block Madoff Clawbacks

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A group of financial institutions is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Second Circuit ruling that the trustee for Bernie Madoff’s investment firm can claw back billions in overseas transfers, accusing the panel of creating a “legal fiction” to justify its ruling. In a certiorari petition filed last week, the banks and service providers asked the high court to take up their appeal, saying the Second Circuit’s ruling that the Madoff trustee could recover the transfers was contrary to prior Supreme Court rulings and dangerously expanded the jurisdiction of U.S. bankruptcy law. “The Second Circuit’s decision directly conflicts with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS