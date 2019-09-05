Revolving-Door Roundup: Wilson Sonsini, Davis Polk

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT) -- August saw a handful of attorneys move to the private sector, including a supervisor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s foreign bribery unit, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s cyber chief, and others. Michael Dreeben Michael Dreeben Longtime DOJ appellate attorney Michael Dreeben is embarking this fall on a yearlong teaching and speaking engagement at Georgetown Law, the school announced in August. After a 30-year career that included handling the DOJ’s criminal case docket in the U.S. Supreme Court and advising Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Dreeben is considered an expert in criminal appellate law. The former U.S. deputy solicitor general is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS