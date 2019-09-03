Pa. Justices To Mull UPMC Docs' Liability In Mass Shooting

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to decide whether two doctors affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center can be held liable under a state mental health law for failing to involuntarily commit a man who later fatally shot one person and injured several others at a psychiatric hospital. In a brief order, the state's highest court said it will determine whether physicians can be held liable for starting the process of involuntarily committing patient John Shick — as required by the Mental Health Procedures Act for mentally ill patients who present a danger to others — but failing to...

