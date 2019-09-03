Sports Betting Scheme Lured $30M From Investors, SEC Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Two felons falsely promised "extraordinary returns" on sports betting investments, convincing more than 600 investors to pour about $29.5 million into the pair's operation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed Friday in Nevada federal court. Nevada residents John Thomas and Thomas Becker, who both pled guilty in 1991 to federal charges of money laundering and conspiracy related to a pyramid scheme, have since orchestrated a fraud in which they promised massive returns on pooled investments supposedly used for sports betting, the SEC claimed. In reality, Thomas and Becker used the money to pay themselves, co-conspirators and other investors as part of...

