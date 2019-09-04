EU Urges Banks, Insurers To Finalize Hard Brexit Measures

Law360, London (September 4, 2019, 3:04 PM BST) -- The European Commission told financial services companies on Wednesday to finalize their preparations for Brexit ahead of the current Oct. 31 scheduled departure date in case the U.K. leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement. Banks and insurers must ensure they have implemented measures that will allow their businesses to function if the U.K. fails to negotiate a deal before the end of October, the commission said. Companies with British branches should transfer their operations to the bloc or apply for equivalence, which will allow them to continue serving the EU. The financial sector is mostly ready for a no-deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS