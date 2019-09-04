VillageMD Nabs $100 Million in Kinnevik-Led Series B Round

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Chicago-based primary care provider VillageMD said Wednesday it nabbed $100 million in a Series B funding round led by Swedish investment company Kinnevik AB. Venture growth equity fund Oak HC/FT, investment firm Town Hall Ventures and investment manager Adams Street Partners also contributed to the funding round. VillageMD said it would use the proceeds, $75 million of which is from Kinnevik, to expand into new and existing markets and to enhance its primary care platform. "As we continue to transform and disrupt the healthcare system, we want partners who embrace our mission of changing U.S. healthcare for the better," Tim Barry,...

