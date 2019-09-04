Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Co. Gets False Ad Suit Over Anesthetic Drug Trimmed

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has partly granted Lannett's bid to dismiss a suit accusing it of misleading consumers into believing that its cocaine-based anesthetic, on the market since at least 2008, had received government approval, but he also allowed false advertising claims against the company to continue.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Tuesday dismissed Genus Lifesciences Inc.'s claims that Lannett Co. Inc.’s advertising of the drug C-Topical harmed competition, but he did not dismiss claims that the packaging and labeling of C-Topical misled consumers into thinking that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration  had approved the drug.

“I am unpersuaded...

