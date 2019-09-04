Mayer Brown Leads Commvault's $225M Data Biz Deal

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Data backup and recovery company Commvault said Wednesday it will acquire data storage company Hedvig in a $225 million deal steered by Mayer Brown. Hedvig Inc.’s focus on software-defined storage helps address data management challenges stemming from so-called data fragmentation, where information is stored in multiple clouds or other data infrastructures, Commvault Systems Inc. said. "For over 20 years, Commvault has worked to help customers protect, manage and use their most important strategic asset — data," a Commvault representative told Law360. "This new combination has unlocked an unrivaled integration of storage and data management; leapfrogging competitive industry offerings." New Jersey-headquartered Commvault’s...

