Psychiatrist Retaliated After Legal Threat, 1st Circ. Told

Law360, Boston (September 4, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A psychiatrist committed libel when he told Atrius Health an employee was unfit to return to work, the employee's attorney told the First Circuit on Wednesday, saying the psychiatrist was illegally retaliating after he learned the employee might sue him. Even though Dr. Michael Rater was protected by so-called conditional privilege when he was contracted to evaluate Alan Zeigler's ability to continue working at Atrius, Rater acted maliciously and therefore can still be held liable for defamation, said Chip Muller of Muller Law LLC. Rater initially cleared Zeigler to return to work after he completed anger management classes, but he reversed course...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS