Equity Group Contests Bankrupt RAIT Financial's Sale Rush

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An attorney for an ad hoc group of equity holders on Wednesday questioned the pace of a fast-moving $174.4 million minimum Delaware Chapter 11 sale plan by RAIT Financial Trust, saying during a case-opening hearing that the debtors have substantial cash on hand. Robert J. Stark of Brown Rudnick LLC, counsel to an ad hoc committee of RAIT Financial equity holders, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon that the Pennsylvania-headquartered company, with property holdings around the country, has yet to fully disclose agreements with junior creditors in support of the sale, or other details. “We suggest not so fast. We...

