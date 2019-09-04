Morgan Lewis Reunites Trio From Bracewell, Proskauer

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius announced Wednesday that it was bringing back together a team of three finance lawyers who had previously worked together at Bracewell LLP to the corporate restructuring and transactional finance practices in its New York and Hartford offices. Kurt Mayr and Jennifer Feldsher are joining direct from Bracewell, while Kristen Campana comes to Morgan Lewis from Proskauer Rose LLP. Mayr and Feldsher focus their practices on corporate restructuring, while Campana specializes in transactional finance, with experience in restructuring as well. Mayr is joining the leadership team of the firm’s global finance practice and will work out of both...

