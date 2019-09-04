Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nursing Homes Lodge Fresh Attack On CMS Arbitration Limits

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Two nursing homes on Wednesday sued the Trump administration in the hopes of blocking a ban by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on arbitration agreements for newly admitted residents, seeking to replicate an earlier triumph over the Obama administration’s limits.

The lawsuit filed in Arkansas federal court by the nursing homes asserted that in less than two weeks, CMS will start to enforce a far-reaching and improper prohibition on nursing home arbitration agreements. According to the suit, the prohibition is “just as unlawful” as an earlier arbitration ban pursued by the Obama administration that a Mississippi federal judge blocked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®