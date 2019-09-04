NLRB's Lobbying Pivot A 'Glaring Mistake,' Union Says

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- United Nurses & Allied Professionals has urged the First Circuit to overturn a National Labor Relations Board decision that found unions can’t force workers who object to full-fledged membership to pay for lobbying activities, calling the decision a “glaring mistake of law.” The nurses union’s Tuesday opening brief challenged the labor board’s 3-1 March ruling that unions can’t use fees paid by so-called Beck objectors — workers in a unionized setting who opt not to join the union — for lobbying expenses without running afoul of National Labor Relations Act. The union said not only does the decision upend two decades’...

