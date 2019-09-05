PTAB To Examine Grilling App Patents In Post-Grant Review

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review two patents covering a mobile app used to control an outdoor grill, finding that at least one of the disputed claims in each patent is likely invalid as obvious. In separate decisions Tuesday, the PTAB said it will institute post-grant reviews of two patents belonging to grill maker Traeger Pellet Grills LLC. The board said it was convinced that rival GMG Products LLC had shown that it was “more likely than not” that at least one claim in each patent was obvious in light of earlier publications and patents. Traeger’s patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS